KWB Wealth Takes $303,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.14.

Shares of PRU traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,765. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.20 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

