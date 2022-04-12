Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 33,811 Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KYN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 60,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter.

KYN stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 22,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,574. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 8.52%. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

In related news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $457,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

