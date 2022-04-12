Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,234 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 326,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.94. The company had a trading volume of 323,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,959. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.27. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

