Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $327,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,353,000 after purchasing an additional 177,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,258,000 after buying an additional 180,339 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,463,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,169,000 after purchasing an additional 154,506 shares during the period.

VO stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.94. The company had a trading volume of 48,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,739. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $216.62 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

