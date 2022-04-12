Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $371,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after buying an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,842,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,984,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,626,000 after buying an additional 649,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,459,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after buying an additional 587,006 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.14. 3,068,238 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.62.

