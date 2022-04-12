Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,295,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,082,000 after buying an additional 77,346 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,767,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 578,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 154,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

IVLU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,919. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.