Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $96.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,792. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.24.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

