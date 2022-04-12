Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,809 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,727 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.