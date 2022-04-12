Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 97 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,381 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $723.85. 8,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,547. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $676.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $661.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $510.70 and a 12 month high of $747.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

