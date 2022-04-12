Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ BLCN traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.51. 50,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,118. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.21.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.