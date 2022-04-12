Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLCN traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.51. 50,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,118. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.