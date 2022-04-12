Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $464.77

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $464.77 and last traded at $467.46, with a volume of 70397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $475.76.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $722.42.

The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $600.62.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,217,843. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

