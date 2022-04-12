Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $165.03

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.03 ($2.15) and traded as low as GBX 154.90 ($2.02). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 157.60 ($2.05), with a volume of 660,827 shares.

LTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.26) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Learning Technologies Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 218 ($2.84).

The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 165.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

