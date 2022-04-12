LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Trading 5.1% Higher

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.02. 24,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,751,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $84,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $71,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $927,946 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

