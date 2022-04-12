Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 225,682 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.62% of Leidos worth $77,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 20.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after purchasing an additional 591,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $35,888,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 60.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 588,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,597,000 after purchasing an additional 221,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $109.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.65.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.13.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

