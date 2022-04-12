LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LG Display from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut LG Display from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, CLSA upgraded LG Display from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LG Display currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE LPL opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93. LG Display has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that LG Display will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in LG Display by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in LG Display during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in LG Display during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

