LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 427,578 shares.The stock last traded at $7.53 and had previously closed at $7.33.
LPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.20.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 642,597 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 1,739.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in LG Display by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 181,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 110,827 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
