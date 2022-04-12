LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 427,578 shares.The stock last traded at $7.53 and had previously closed at $7.33.

LPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.20.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 642,597 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 1,739.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in LG Display by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 181,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 110,827 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

