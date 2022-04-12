LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Barclays

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $167.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
