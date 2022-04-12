LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Barclays

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $167.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.04.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

