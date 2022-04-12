Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 489,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after acquiring an additional 59,030 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.83.

LBRDK traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.33. 950,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,906. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $132.58 and a one year high of $194.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 74.09% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

