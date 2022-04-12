LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LFST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of LFST stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 21,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,376. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14.

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.35 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. Equities analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth $200,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth $403,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

