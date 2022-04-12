Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $107.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.42.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $8,562,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 708,771 shares of company stock valued at $81,302,778 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,743 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,966,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $108,086,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

