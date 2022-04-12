Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 293.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,889 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Livent by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Livent by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Livent by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,232.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Livent Profile (Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.