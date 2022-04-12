Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Trading 5.4% Higher

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.50 and last traded at $62.50. 5,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,220,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.29.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after buying an additional 707,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $117,478,000 after buying an additional 372,784 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 33.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 126.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,828 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

