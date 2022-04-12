Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lucid Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 35.67.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 21.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 33.15. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of 16.12 and a 1 year high of 57.75.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The business had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Lucid Group by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Lucid Group by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

