Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,292,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,035 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.44.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $368.74 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.46 and a 200-day moving average of $377.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

