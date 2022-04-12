Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.150-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.30 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.380-$1.430 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $368.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.94. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $435.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

