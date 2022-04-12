Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Up 4,300.0% in March

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LUVU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. Luvu Brands has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator, a brand category of products for enhancing sexual performance; and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

