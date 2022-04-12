LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.69. 17,086,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,581,570. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

