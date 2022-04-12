LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VSS traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.56. The company had a trading volume of 232,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,671. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.38 and a 200-day moving average of $129.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $114.87 and a 1-year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.