LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,342,000 after acquiring an additional 389,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after acquiring an additional 234,591 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,325,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,405,000 after acquiring an additional 168,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,188,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,101,000 after acquiring an additional 121,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.72. 27,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.47.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

