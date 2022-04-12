MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells C$25,200.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$25,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,266,321.

Larry Taddei also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MAG Silver alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, Larry Taddei sold 13,800 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$291,870.00.

TSE MAG opened at C$21.63 on Tuesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$16.74 and a one year high of C$29.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a current ratio of 43.85.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.12. On average, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.4300046 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, April 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on MAG Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.71.

About MAG Silver (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.