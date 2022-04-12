Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after purchasing an additional 511,802 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $139,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,277,000 after purchasing an additional 302,979 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,701,000 after purchasing an additional 278,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.78. 2,330,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,158. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $308.20 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.16. The company has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

