Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 129,105 BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 129,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.35% of BuzzFeed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of BuzzFeed stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.02. 80,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,348. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BZFD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BuzzFeed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed News for young readers; Tasty, a platform for shareable content; HuffPost, a publisher of online news and media content; and Complex Networks that offers urban culture content of fashion, food, music, sneakers, and pop culture, as well as As Is for beauty, BringMe! for travel, Goodful for health and wellness, Nifty for home, and BuzzFeed Parents for family.

