Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,611,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,055,675. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $372.13 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.29 and a 200-day moving average of $415.34.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

