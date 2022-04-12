Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,473 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,499,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.72. 433,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,356. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.41. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.16 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.