Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,533,000 after buying an additional 978,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after purchasing an additional 331,201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,711,000 after purchasing an additional 783,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,486,000 after purchasing an additional 78,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,368,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.61 and a 200 day moving average of $152.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $130.29 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

