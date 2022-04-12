Man Group (LON:EMG) PT Raised to GBX 295

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 295 ($3.84) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.
EMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.61) to GBX 301 ($3.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 242.30 ($3.16).
EMG opened at GBX 238.80 ($3.11) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The firm has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.22. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 157.50 ($2.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 245.90 ($3.20). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 209.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 215.33.
In related news, insider Anne Wade bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($35,770.13).
Man Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
