Man Group (LON:EMG) PT Raised to GBX 295

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 295 ($3.84) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

EMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.61) to GBX 301 ($3.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 242.30 ($3.16).

EMG opened at GBX 238.80 ($3.11) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The firm has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.22. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 157.50 ($2.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 245.90 ($3.20). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 209.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 215.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

In related news, insider Anne Wade bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($35,770.13).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

