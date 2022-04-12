Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given New GBX 295 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPFGet Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 295 ($3.84) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MNGPF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.61) to GBX 301 ($3.92) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 285 ($3.71) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.75.

Shares of MNGPF stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. Man Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.23.

About Man Group (Get Rating)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

