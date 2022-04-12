ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Bank of America started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.
ManpowerGroup stock opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.90.
In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after buying an additional 67,281 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
