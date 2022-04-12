Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $26.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,457,904.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,444,000 after acquiring an additional 851,968 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Marathon Oil by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 950,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after buying an additional 38,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.