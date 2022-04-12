Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCHX. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marchex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of MCHX opened at $2.04 on Monday. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 million, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in Marchex by 8.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 193,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marchex by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Marchex by 41.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marchex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after purchasing an additional 821,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

