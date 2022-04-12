Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.85

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 27195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FINM. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,913,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,672,000 after buying an additional 502,746 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

