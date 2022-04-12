Matthew Strobeck Purchases 558,659 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) Director Matthew Strobeck bought 558,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BDSX stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.27. Biodesix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BDSX. Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 148.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 20.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

