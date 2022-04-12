Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) will report sales of $410.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $394.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $422.10 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $362.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 226,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,847. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.45%.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

