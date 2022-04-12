Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Lifted by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $45,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $110.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,733,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.30. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

