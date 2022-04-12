Mentor Capital (MNTR) and The Competition Critical Comparison

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Mentor Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mentor Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mentor Capital -4.54% -13.51% -5.86% Mentor Capital Competitors -38.10% -17.27% -8.30%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mentor Capital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mentor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Mentor Capital Competitors 269 981 860 17 2.29

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 8.46%. Given Mentor Capital’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mentor Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Mentor Capital has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mentor Capital’s peers have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mentor Capital and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mentor Capital $6.01 million -$270,000.00 -2.49 Mentor Capital Competitors $140.65 million $118.05 million 5.61

Mentor Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mentor Capital. Mentor Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.7% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Mentor Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Mentor Capital (Get Rating)

Mentor Capital, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies. The firm specializes in pre-IPO investments in Cannabis companies. In case of shelf IPO's, the firm prefers to invest in companies with sales greater than $40 million. It prefers to take significant position in its portfolio companies. The firm invests only in companies that have earnings. Mentor Capital, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Ramona, California.

