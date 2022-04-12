Meridian Bioscience, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $27.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $14,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,694,000 after purchasing an additional 638,809 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,740,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 256,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,481,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

