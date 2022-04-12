Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTH. KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.38.

NYSE:MTH opened at $79.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.70. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.47.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 24.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $1,414,565.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 4,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $470,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 886.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

