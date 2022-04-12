Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,865 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 8.1% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 67,680 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,447,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 58,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft stock opened at $285.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

