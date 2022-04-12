Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,884 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 114,311 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT opened at $285.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

