Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.84. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $144.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

